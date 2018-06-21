SportPesa Jackpot lucky winner Fred Tonui displays his dummy cheque for Sh31million. PHOTO | COURTESY

A father of five from Londian is the latest millionaire in town after he managed to predict 16 out of 17 games to walk away with Sh31 million.

Fred Tonui won Sh31,736,374 after predicting the 16 games and falling short just by one prediction.

During the unveiling ceremony, Tonui shared his joy for his unexpected windfall, saying that his win came as a big surprise to him.

He had placed two bets on the Mega Jackpot, and Lady Luck struck after he correctly predicted the outcome of 16 out of 17 games in the popular weekly offering from SportPesa.

“I can’t believe I have won this money. I placed two bets on MJP which is usual for me. I was following the games keenly as I always do and was pleasantly surprised when one of the bets was doing extremely well,” he said.

MEGA JACKPOT

The exact amount won by Tonui was Sh31,736,374 out of a possible Sh156,489,885 which he would have walked away with, had he correctly predicted the outcome of all 17 games in the Mega Jackpot.

He missed out on the full win after predicting a home win in the Aasane Football vs Ullensaker/Kisa game which ended in an away win.

The married career man, who is 51 years old, said he would continue in employment despite this windfall, as he has found a calling and a passion in what he does.

“I’ve worked at the Londiani Sub-County Hospital for almost 30 years now and I am not ready to leave yet. I love what I do there and I’d like to continue my work, at least for now,” he said.

SportPesa runs a weekly Mega Jackpot where one has the capability of wining close to Sh200m after correctly predicting 17 outcomes for games.