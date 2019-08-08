Farting MCA halts debate in county assembly after lunch break

There was a light moment at Homa Bay county assembly which saw proceedings temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon after one member farted during debate.

Proceedings were suspended for about ten minutes to allow the pungent smell ease away.

It was a hot afternoon and most members were flapping pieces of papers to cool themselves.

Homa Bay Town East MCA Juma Awuor was on the floor, debating the lack of shades in markets, when he was interrupted by the presiding speaker Edwin Kakach.

HEATED ARGUMENT

The speakers’ attention had been drawn to a group of male MCAs who were locked in a heated argument and were pointing fingers at each other.

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya stood up and decided to spill the beans.

“Honorable speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is,” he said.

He went ahead to directly accuse one of his colleague for farting in the chamber. The accused MCA denied being guilty.

“I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues,” he told the Speaker.

AIR FRESHENERS

The Speaker ordered the assembly’s sergeants to quickly bring in air fresheners.

“Let the sergeant spray the air with fresheners to make it pleasant. Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry. We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad,” Mr Kakach ordered.

But before the sergeants could get back to the house, the bad odor had cleared. Proceedings continued without interruptions.