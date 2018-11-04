Fans disappointed after Harmonize fails to perform in Eldoret

Thousands of music fans were on Saturday night left disappointed after celebrated bongo flava artiste Harmonize failed to perform at the inaugural Chaget Festival in Eldoret.

Sources who spoke to Nairobi News said that things started going south at around 3am when the fans who had thronged the Eldoret Sports Club Grounds got wind that the Wasafi Records musician won’t be performing since he had not been paid.

It is at this moment that the irate fans started throwing objects including bottles to the main dias, forcing the organisers and sponsors to flee for fear of their lives.

Some fans are said to have lost their mobile phones, while others were left nursing injuries sustained in the ugly scuffle.

“It was a bad scene. People were injured while some lost their mobile phones. I am nursing an injury on my leg,” said a fan who declined to be named for fear of reprisal.

Harmonize was flown to Eldoret from Nairobi by Fly Tristar. The same airline is expected to jet him back to Nairobi where he will connect back home.

DETAINED IN HOTEL

But on Sunday morning, a source at a hotel where Harmonize was booked told Nairobi News in confidence that the music star had been detained there since he had not paid the bills.

“He left the hotel at 3am for the venue only to come back and say that he won’t be performing since he wanted to be paid some unspecified amount of money in dollars. He is still detained here,” said the source.

Gates opened at 6pm on Saturday. Advance tickets to the event cost Sh500 while VIP retailed at Sh2, 000.

Efforts to reach the event organisers bore no fruit as phone calls to Shado Events Initiative CEO Douglas Omondi’s phone went unanswered.

“I am meant to understand that Shado Events was arrested for not paying Harmonize to perform thus causing the chaos. You can call him from the police cells,” said another fan.

REHEARSALS

Early on Saturday, Harmonize had posted photos on his Instagram page of his rehearsals at the venue ahead of the highly publicized event.

Dressed only in a green short, white socks and sports shoes, born Rajab Abdul Kahali, Harmonize posted the photos with captions, #Eldoret and #Soundcheck.

While confirming his availability at the event in an Instagram video posted on his official account five days ago, the ‘Happy Birthday’ hit maker urged his fans to fill up the event venue.

“I will be performing live in Eldoret on Saturday 3rd November. Tell a friend to tell a friend because I will be there,” said the ‘Kwangaru‘ hit maker in the short video clip

He was accorded a heroic welcome in Eldoret on Friday evening, bringing the town to a standstill.

The event organiser Omondi Wa Mercedes of Shado Events Initiative had earlier said that the event seeks to celebrate the Kalenjin culture of wearing the now famous brown jacket.

“It is believed that every Kalenjin has a chaget (jacket) in their wardrobe. On this note, the event targets to create a platform to highlight major issues touching our youths and the general public like empowerment and investment. Come join us in celebrating culture, empowering fellow Kenyans and having fun,” he said.