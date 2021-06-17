Family shares Kirubi’s burial plans





Fallen businessman Chris Kirubi will be laid to rest at his farm in Thika on Saturday.

The send-off for this prominent businessman, who is popularly referred to as CK in business circles, will be preceded by a funeral service at the Faith Evangelistic church in Karen.

Kirubi died earlier this week after a long battle with cancer.

He will be remembered as a successful businessman and entrepreneur with vast interests in real estate, media, and farming.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led in their tributes towards Kirubi.

The late Kirubi had, in an earlier interview with Business Daily shared more about his battle with cancer and his thoughts on death.

“One thing I’ve come to discover is that in the end, you’re alone. Your friends may love you, but eventually, you have to deal with your sickness personally. You think about the past, the things that you could have done, the things that you have not done, and what you can do to compensate for things you ignored. It is a time of reflection. And prayers from friends do help, a lot,” he explained.

“Death is rest. A rest from daily hustles. This is something that is irreversible. You’re born, you grow, you die. In the end, it doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter the age or what you do to try and elongate your life.”

He leaves behind two children, Robert Kirubi and Mary-Ann Musangi.