Family sets date for Joyce Laboso’s burial in Kisumu

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Kisumu county.

The funeral’s arrangement committee, which includes the family and government representatives, announced the burial date on Tuesday.

The committee was set up immediately after the death of the governor. Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter is the chaiman.

The the first funeral service will be held on Thursday in Nairobi at the All Saints Cathedral.

In the afternoon, her body will be flown to Bomet county for an overnight vigil.

On Friday, her body will be taken to Bomet Green Stadium for a requiem mass before being transferred to Kisumu.

Dr Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Fort Tenan, in Koru.