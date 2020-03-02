Family, relatives and friends celebrate Nginyo Kariuki’s life

Veteran Politician the late Nginyo Kariuki was on Sunday eulogized as a champion for multiparty democracy and an astute businessman.

Family, relatives, friends and the political class celebrated Kariuki’s life at a requiem mass at Tigoni Monastery ahead of his burial on Tuesday.

Among those who were present at his requiem mass were former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Bugoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“Joined friends, family and relatives of the late Nginyo Kariuki for a requiem mass to celebrate his life and times at his home in Tigoni, Lawrence was a true politician who championed for multiparty democracy and an astute businessman. May the Good Lord rest his soul in E peace,” Kabogo tweeted.

Kariuki, who is remembered for his business acumen, influence in Kenyan politics and love for golf, died on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Several leaders are expected to attend the funeral given the key role he played in Kenyan politics, particularly as one of the founders of The National Alliance (TNA) party.