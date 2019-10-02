Family of ferry accident victims now turns to private divers for help

The family of the victims of the ferry tragedy at Likoni channel has been forced to dig into their pockets to pay up private divers to help in retrieving the bodies of their loved ones from the Indian Ocean.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News the family paid private divers to help retrieve the body of 35-year-old Mariam Kigenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

Mother and daughter were on board the Toyota ISIS which slid off the MV Harambee ferry and plunged into the sea on Sunday evening.

The family paid private divers after the government suspended recovery operation for the third day due to darkness.

The operation by multi-agency teams that comprises divers and other experts from Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services Ltd, Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Coast Guard service and Kenya Marine and Fisheries research institute was due to resume on Wednesday morning.

The Kenya Ferry Services on Tuesday revealed that the two areas identified as the position where the car sunk are 60m deep.