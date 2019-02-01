Family in agony after kin disappears on her way to hospital in taxi





A family in Nairobi is searching for answers after their relative disappeared without trace on Tuesday morning while on her way to a hospital in a taxi.

Mildred Odira, who works as a switchboard operator at the Nation Media Group seconded by Foresight company, was last seen on Tuesday at 4am by security guards in Kariobagi South, where she lives.

The guards had called a taxi to take her to Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital after she fell ill that night.

Speaking to Nairobi News, her sister Maureen Anyango said the family has visited several hospitals in the city looking for the mother of one, a nine-year-old son.

“My sister was recently diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and ulcers and I was with her on Sunday when I went to cook for her and her son,” a teary Anyango said.

She added that they had last spoken on Monday afternoon after Ms Odira had left a local hospital where she had gone for tests.

According to her coworkers, Ms Odira was last seen at the office at Nation Centre on Thursday and that she had taken Friday off to seek treatment.

But since her blood pressure was too high, she was told to go back to the hospital on Monday for more tests.

Her sister says that they found out that she was not home after her son went to her house where they live in Kariobangi South on Tuesday morning, leaving her wondering why he was not in school.

“We saw her son come to our house in the morning and we asked him why he had not gone to school, he then informed us that her mother had left very early in the morning and that is when we started inquiring about her whereabouts,” she added.

Ms Anyango, who is her elder sister, adds that they tried to reach her but her phone was off.

“We then went to her house and we were informed by the security guards that they had called a taxi driver to take her to the hospital,” she said.

The taxi operator, she says, has told the family that he drove and left her at the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital, after 20 minutes.

But according to the hospital records which Nairobi News has seen, the driver entered the hospital gates at 4:30am and left at 5:57am, 1 hour 27 minutes, which contradicted the duration had given to her family.

At the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital, administrators told Nairobi News that they could not divulge any information as they were still combing through the CCTV footage to ascertain what the taxi driver was doing at the hospital compound for that long.

Family members told Nairobi News that the hospital told them that they have no record of their kin registered under that name at the hospital.

The incident was reported at Kasarani police station who are helping with investigations.