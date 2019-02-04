Family finds body of missing woman at City Mortuary

Mildred Odira who has been missing since Tuesday morning. PHOTO | COURTESY

A woman who went missing last week while being taken to hospital was on Monday morning found dead at the City Mortuary by her family.

Mildred Odira, who worked as a switchboard operator at the Nation Media Group seconded by Foresight company, was last seen on Tuesday at 4am by security guards in Kariobangi South where she lives.

Police had on Saturday arrested a taxi driver in connection with the disappearance of a woman he was to take hospital.

Speaking to Nairobi News, her sister Maureen Anyango said they found her at the City Mortuary.

“Millie is no more, we have found her at the City Mortuary,” she said.

On Friday, when the taxi operator was questioned, he told the family that he drove and left Mildred at the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital.

The mother of one had been missing since Tuesday morning and had been ailing according to her sister.

“My sister was recently diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and ulcers,” a teary Anyango had told Nairobi News.