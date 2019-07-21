Family accuses Ruto of neglect after son was killed by DP’s convoy – VIDEO

The family of a seven-year old boy who was ran over by a vehicle in Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy now wants the DP to honor his promise.

Sydney Mambala’s life was cut short when he was ran over by the vehicle when Dr Ruto visited St. Benedict School in Budalang’i to attend school’s annual general meeting.

Hours after the boy’s death, his father, Felix Nambala said he received a call from Dr Ruto who promised to ‘stand’ with the family through the trying moment.

“He called me through the OCPD’s phone. The OCPD said, ‘here is the deputy president, talk to him’. The deputy president told me to take heart and said that he would take care of the funeral expenses from start to finish, ” Mr Mambala told Citizen TV in an interview.

A month later, the family says calls to the Deputy President’s office have gone unanswered and the promises made have not been honoured.

“Hajawahi receive simu. Napiga simu hazishikwi. Mimi nasikia uchungu sana kumpoteza mtoto wa kwanza,” Mr Mambala told Citizen TV.

Mr Malamba claims he was promised a job, while his wife Elizabeth Akinyi was promised a financial boost for her salon business.

The couple said they were also promised a house.

Contacted for comment, Dr Ruto’s office explained that the promises have not been honoured because the matter is before the court.

In the wake of the boy’s death, Dr Ruto’s Deputy Director of Communications Emmanuel Talam delivered a condolence message from his boss as he pledged support.

“Sidney did not deserve to die, he (Ruto) has given proper instructions to the police to investigate the matter to establish exactly what happened, but mostly importantly he stands with the family,” said Talam.