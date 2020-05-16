Families spend night in the cold as houses demolished in Ruai

Dozens of families were forced to spend the night in the cold after the government demolished their houses in Ruai on Saturday.

The demolition took place under the cover of darkness leaving many of the families with no alternative places to go.

Earlier this month, the government started evicting hundreds of people who had bought property next to a disputed 3,000-acre piece of land to pave way for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant in Ruai, Nairobi.

The Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant, which stands next to the property repossessed last month, was built in 1980 and was initially meant to serve 80 per cent of city residents.

But, since 1980, further expansion of the plant has been hampered due to encroachment on its land.

As a result, the treated effluent does not meet required quality standards due to overloading.

Standing on the only available land that can be used for expanding the plant are two properties with a total acreage of 3,000 and worth a whopping Sh20 billion.

On Friday, the high court temporarily halted any further house demolitions in Kariobangi North, until a petition filed by the residents is heard and determined.

Through a conservatory order, the court said the matter will be heard by Justice Samson Okong’o on June 2 via a video link.

About 5,000 families were left homeless on May 4 when the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company demolished their houses to reclaim allegedly grabbed land.

NCWSC went on to demolish the houses despite a court order issued by Justice Okong’o on May 3 barring the exercise.

The matter was scheduled for inter-parties hearing on May 7 2020.