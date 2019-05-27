Fallout after Ruto claims he hustled AU job for Raila

DP WIlliam Ruto during a church service at St Francis Xavier Catholic church in Naivasha on May 26, 2017. PHOTO | DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto sparked a row over the weekend after claiming that the Jubilee administration negotiated the African Union job for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto made the claim on Sunday during a church service at St Francis Catholic Church in Naivasha.

He accused Raila of taking advantage of the his role as AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development to meddle in government activities.

This after Raila had claimed he blew the whistle on fake gold scam that had seen foreign investors lose billions of shillings to local and foreign cartels

Ruto claimed that Raila’s job description has nothing to do with whistle blowing or dealing in minerals.

“Part of the assignment for our friends when we negotiated for his AU position it did not include prospecting for minerals or merchandise of any nature,'” said Ruto.

DISMISS CLAIMS

But Raila’s spokesman dismissed Ruto’s claims of having a role in negotiating the AU job for the ODM leader.

“We don’t know what Ruto is party to and what he is not. If he had his way, he would be party to everything and anything,” Denis Onyango told the Nation.

“What we know and I believe all Kenyans know is that Ruto can never be party to anything that uplifts Raila Odinga. If he was party to those talks, he must have joined to stop it but failed.”

Ruto’s remarks were also swiftly rebutted by Raila Junior and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Raila Junior accused the DP of running out of campaign ideas thus dragging the name of his father into his politics

"The man who told us he was approached four times and refused has changed tune, now claiming he accepted the advances and even negotiated AU envoy mission. Is he running out of campaign ideas or just untreatable Raila obsession?"

Oh what a tangled web we weave.. — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) May 27, 2019

Junet accused the DP of having a short memory and being consistently inconsistent in his statements.