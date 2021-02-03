Fallen Ugandan musician Radio ‘releases new song’





Ugandan musicians Radio and Weasel have reportedly released their latest track coming two years after the former’s death.

According to Sqoop, Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel, the remaining half of the Radio and Weasel group commonly known as the Goodlyfe Crew has dropped a new song dubbed ‘Nsimbi‘.

In ‘Nsimbi‘ Radio and Weasel appear to sing about the quest to look for money and how life isn’t worth living without money.

Despite being released as a group song, ‘Nsimbi’ does not feature Weasel as the late Radio is the only one singing.

And according to Weasel, this is one of the many songs Radio had recorded before his death that only required him to fix in his verses before they were released.

Radio, real name Moses Ssekiboga died two years ago in Kampala following a brawl in a pub. An Entebbe court found a man with manslaughter and sentenced him to eight years in jail.

The track’s release comes a week since Ugandans and top musicians across Africa celebrated the late Radio Mowzey’s 36th posthumous birthday with Weasel promising to release a song in honor of his fallen partner.

After his death, Weasel said they (Goodlyfe management) will release an album from the immensely talented musician for 10 more years!

‘Nsimbi‘ happens to be the second release after ‘Malaika’ that was released in July 2019.

Weasel dropped the song on 1st February; the same day Radio passed on.

“Our fans had taken long without hearing our music but I want to let them know that Weasel is a roaring lion and this is just the beginning,” Weasel said.