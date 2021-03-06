‘Fake’ NMS officer nabbed – VIDEO





A businessman who allegedly carried out an inspection at a cereals store in Industrial Area purporting to be a Nairobi County Government employee has been charged with impersonation.

Paul Orago is accused of personating a person employed by the public service after he presented himself as a county inspectorate officer at the H.H.J Spices and Cereals Limited on April 3 last year.

He is also charged with demanding money by menaces.

In the count, Orago is accused of extortion in which police say he knowingly caused the company’s owner Mohammed Abdulahi Dima to receive a letter containing threats of detriment if the demands were not complied with, with intent to extort money from him on April 29.

The suspect is also facing a charge of attempts to extort by threats where he is accused of knowingly causing Dima to receive a letter containing false accusations of corruption and impunity knowing the same was false.

He denied the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

Orango had reportedly arrived at the building in the company of a police officer he’d duped to accompany him but the company’s owner telephoned the police.

He allegedly attempted to flee but he was locked inside.

The police officer is said to have restrained him from climbing over the gate.

He was later arrested and booked at Makongeni police station before he was moved to Industrial Area police station after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the case.

But due to Covid-19 pandemic, the suspect was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail and ordered to be presenting himself to the DCI pending resumption of court operations.

He was later refunded his cash bail and freed on a free bond but went underground until he was arrested.

Police opposed bail and bond terms for the suspect owing to the fact that he absconded the DCI directive to be presenting himself when needed for investigations and continued threatening the complainant.

But through his lawyer, Orago denied absconding to the directive and claimed there was nothing presented to the court to prove he ignored a DCI summons.

The suspect claimed he was kept in police custody for more than 24 hours after he was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. But the officer investigating the case denied the allegations.

Kithinji will rule on bail and bond terms on Monday.