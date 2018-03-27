Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo leave Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018 after they failed to secure the release of Dr Miguna Miguna. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

Kenyans on Twitter have been taunting Nasa leader Raila Odinga over his unity handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which they claim brought no relief Miguna Miguna’s troubles.

KoT started a trending hashtag dubbed #FakeHandshake to protest the treatment handed to NRM self-declared general Miguna Miguna on arrival Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night .

The hashtag mocked the reconciliation bid by Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga’s presence at JKIA was not enough to stop the police from manhandling Miguna, leaving his clothes torn and journalists injured.

Mr Odinga was himself caught up in the drama of pushing and shoving at the airport.

Here is what KoT had to say on the #FakeHandshake.

BABA @RailaOdinga I have followed you and supported your principles for over 10 years, But after mistreatment of #migunamiguna At #JKIA upon #MigunaReturns Today I break One of Principles which is The #FakeHandshake I denounce it and will not therefore support it, DENOUNCE IT!! — Julius Mmasi 🇰🇪 (@JuliusMmasi) March 26, 2018

The story of the #FakeHandshake started on 27th Feb 2018. And #MigunaMiguna is the hero and Raila Odinga a villain. Jubilee is the author. This is interesting! — KAKAMEGA'S FINEST (@real_canaan) March 27, 2018

Not sure What the #FakeHandshake promised but Someone has been left with an Egg on their face national healing is a Mockery of highest order. #MigunaReturns #migunamiguna — Laz (@Lazooj) March 27, 2018

#MigunaReturns@Raila odinga if the handshake cannot deliver a general then what peace will it bring? I still condemn the #FakeHandshake All your struggles for a democratic country and Respect for the rule of law are off the drain… Baba Why? — Shiabooyah254 (@ShiabuyaEsther) March 27, 2018

I want to categorically distance myself from the #Fakehandshake Btn Raila and uhuru."The madness at JKIA is on another level. — Nahashon_Sheezy (@NahashonSheezy) March 26, 2018

#MigunaReturns forcing a Kenyan out of his birth country just explains our indeed shit hole of a nation we are….i fully seek forgiveness for supporting that #FakeHandShake the General has shown us the way, we will comply — Brian Branislav (@branislav_brian) March 26, 2018

It is only fair that our situation is made clear; we should be openly told that that was a #fakehandshake, and that we are still under the firm grip of iron fists covered in velvet gloves! #MigunaReturns — Francis Ngira (@francisngira) March 27, 2018

Miguna Miguna thought and knew clearly that he was coming back to a heroic welcome for a fresh start to save the nation from a #FakeHandshake by the trio leading a pack of rogue and corrupt regime #MigunaReturns look what happened — THAT GUY (@Iddy_Abass) March 26, 2018





