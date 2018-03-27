Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo leave Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018 after they failed to secure the release of Dr Miguna Miguna. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo leave Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018 after they failed to secure the release of Dr Miguna Miguna. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Kenyans on Twitter have been taunting Nasa leader Raila Odinga over his unity handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which they claim brought no relief Miguna Miguna’s troubles.

KoT started a trending hashtag dubbed #FakeHandshake to protest the treatment handed to NRM self-declared general Miguna Miguna on arrival Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night .

The hashtag mocked the reconciliation bid by Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga’s presence at JKIA was not enough to stop the police from manhandling Miguna, leaving his clothes torn and journalists injured.

Mr Odinga was himself caught up in the drama of pushing and shoving at the airport.

Here is what KoT had to say on the #FakeHandshake.


