Fake gold scam: Two arrested for conning foreign national

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Directorate of Criminal Investigation detectives from the Serious Crime Unit on Thursday arrested two people suspected of conning a foreigner in a fake gold scam.

Awuyene Mbombo and Jackson Maina, who are directors at Airlink Freight Limited, were nabbed at a house along Covenant Drive in Lavington, Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the two were arrested following a complaint filed by a Burkina Faso national who had been swindled “a substantial amount of money”.

The Burkinabe told police, the suspects had promised to sell him gold but conned him the amount which they did not disclose between October 27 and November 16.

Detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) last night smashed a fake gold syndicate and arrested two Nairobi businessmen who had swindled a foreigner a substantial amount of money. pic.twitter.com/3qJ9L648fY — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 27, 2020

The two, according to the DCI sleuths, reportedly told the foreigner that they were in possession of gold which he could purchase.

Police also seized four metal boxes containing fake gold nuggets, assorted stamps and gold smelting equipment.

DCI appealed to any other person who might have fallen victim to the syndicate to file a report at the SCU offices at Mazingira Complex on Kiambu Road.

The two are expected to be arraigned on Monday.