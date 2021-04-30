Fake currency suspects detained for 5 days





Two men found in possession of fake currencies worth Sh750 million will spend five days at Kilimani Police station.

This is after Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua granted the detectives five days to complete their investigations.

DCI detective in charge of the case PC Stephen Kibei had requested the court for 10 days to hold Samuel Maina Wakaba and Bonface Mungai Mwaura.

While justifying his 10 days request, the DCI officer said he needed more time as he had to liaise with Interpol to confirm if the suspects have other criminal records.

“We are seeking for more time to enable investigators to do profiling on the respondents herein, liaise with Interpol to ascertain whether they are wanted persons, forward their fingerprints to the criminal registry at DCI headquarters to confirm their criminal record,” DCI officer said.

The two suspects were arrested from an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, where they had kept the fake papers in Kenyan, US and Euro bills. The money was kept in metal boxes.

“The respondents’ were arrested following a report of being in possession of counterfeit currency contrary to section 367(a) of the penal code, preparation to commit a felony contrary to section 308 (2)(4) of the Penal Code and obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the Penal code,” read part of the affidavit.

The matter will be mentioned on May 4.

During the arrest police say they recovered chemicals and fake badges bearing the names of UN, Della Rue and National Treasury and several safes.

They also recovered bags, machines, two bottles and jerrycan containing unknown liquid, assorted documents, KRA customs reflector jackets, stickers and stamps for various offices with their seals.

Police said the fake money recovered was in US Dollars of 100 bills amounting to 6,820,000 US Dollars, fake Euros 100 bills totalling to 490,000 Euros and fake Kenya shillings note of 1000 denomination totalling Sh6.4 million.

Detectives say that the five mobile phones, assorted simcards and seven CD discs found with the suspects will be subjected to forensic analysis.