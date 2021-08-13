‘Fake Cop’ jailed for two years

Joseph Rotich at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with impersonating a police officer and fined Sh200,000 or a 2 year jail term. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A chef who pleaded guilty to charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a pair of handcuffs has been fined Sh200,000.

In default, Joseph Rotich will spend two years in jail.

He was handed the penalties by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after it emerged that he’d been jailed for a similar offence last month.

The possession of government stores is an offence of having in possession, items whose use is limited to members of disciplined services including jungle uniforms, handcuffs, and coat of arms.

Rotich had been jailed for a month for impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces officer after he was charged on July 7 and was arrested again for impersonating a police officer on August 9.

Prosecution counsel Allan Mogere had told the court that although he did not have details of the case, he had a charge sheet that showed Rotich was charged previously.

And the convict ascertained to the court that he had been jailed for a month.

Mutua said Rotich was becoming a disturbance and needed a lengthy jail term to stop him.

Rotich had identified himself as a police officer attached to Muthangari police station when he was found by officers from the station with a pair of handcuffs.

He attempted to take off during interrogation but was captured. He could not show identification as an officer of the National Police Service.

And in court, he admitted he had the pair of handcuffs belonging to the National Police Service, with intent to defraud, that he told cops that he is a police officer attached to Muthangari police station.