‘Fake Cop’ awaits sentencing

Joseph Rotich at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with impersonating a police officer. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man arrested with a pair of handcuffs in Kawangware, a Nairobi suburb, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of impersonation and unlawful possession of government stores.

Joseph Rotich admitted before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts that he introduced himself as a police officer to police officers who found him with handcuffs.

The possession of government stores is an offence of having in possession items whose use is limited to members of disciplined services including uniforms, handcuffs, and coat of arms.

Rotich admitted he had a pair of handcuffs belonging to the National Police Service, with intent to defraud,ee Cop’ and claimed to cops that he is a police officer attached to Muthangari police station.

He could not, however, show his certificate of appointment.

The court will determine his fate on August 11.