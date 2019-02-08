Facebook to hire 100 content reviewers for Nairobi office

In this file photo taken on January 15, 2019, a man shows the logo of social network Facebook displayed on a smartphone in Nantes, France. AFP PHOTO

Facebook will hire 100 content reviewers as they open their first content review center in sub-Saharan Africa in Nairobi. The center is a partnership between Facebook and Samasource.

The 100 reviewers will be expected to support languages in Somali, Oromo, Hausa, and Swahili. This move is part of Facebook’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its investment in Africa. The center will be the first content hub in Africa.

“This highlights our commitment to serving the community of people using our platforms across Africa, as well as our commitment to continuing to invest and partner locally across the continent”, Said Ebele Okobi, Facebook Public Policy Director in Africa.

According to Fazdai Madzingira, Public Policy Associate for content, Facebook has made significant investments globally, and locally in ensuring that people see the content they want to see, and are aware of what is and is not allowed on the platform.