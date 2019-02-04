Face wounds, torn trouser hold key to unraveling Mildred’s death





The body of Nation Media Group switchboard operator Mildred Odira, who had been missing for a week, has two wounds on her face. The lower body is also smashed.

Her trouser was torn at the top and her inner wear partly lowered.

A family member said they want police to probe if she was murdered last Tuesday even they await for post-mortem results.

Records at the City Mortuary, where her family traced her body on Monday morning, show that it was brought in last Tuesday at 6.31 am and booked as an unknown person. The body was taken to the mortuary by Kasarani traffic police.

Administrators at the City Mortuary say the police alluded to collecting the body in Mwiki.

Ms Odira was last seen on Tuesday at 4am by security guards in Kariobangi South where she lives.

The guards had hailed a taxi for her in the wee hours of the morning to rush her to the hospital.

She had recently been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and ulcers.

Police had on Saturday arrested the taxi driver in connection with the disappearance.

On Friday, when the taxi operator was questioned, he told the family that he drove and left Mildred at the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital.

CONDOLENCES

Her friends have been posting their messages of condolences as they reminisce the good times they had with her.

Colleagues who worked with her at Nation Media Group remembered her as a jovial person who was ready to assist a friend when necessary.

Former Daily Nation reporter Eunice Kilonzo said; “Mildred was the quiet lady at the corner of the office and was quick to help you make a call when you were following up on a story. The switchboard desk was close to ‘Migingo’ —a sitting island where newer journalist sat— and she was such a pleasant soul who always reminded us to go grab tea and shared njugu with us. The times we were on night duty together, she would follow the late night news keenly with us and even offer insights on what other angles to consider. During these shifts, she’d be the one to alert us when time was ready for us to leave. So sad to hear about your death. I pray for strength for your family during this tough time.”

Former Daily Nation correspondent Lillian Mutavi said; “Friday in the newsroom is normally a slow day and 3rd floor Nation Center was no different. I sat near the switchboard christened Migingo and Mildred was my neighbor. After filing stories and had nothing to do my friend and then colleague Teresia Ngugi and I would convert switchboard into a photo studio. ‘I have a better camera not those Chinese phones you own’, Mildred would tell us as we took photos. Since I did not have her phone number, I had to wait until Monday before she could share them on WhatsApp. Then our friendship grew stronger and the three of us would use their flask to get extra tea. I would be late for the morning meetings but Mildred and Terresia would save some breakfast for me. When the company decided to lay off people, all the staff at switchboard were sacked but she was lucky. Unfortunately, I lost my job and she encouraged me. Last December we bumped into each other on Kimathi Street. She had just left the office heading home and we did some catching up. She would see me off as I headed to Odeon Cinema. I wish I knew that was the last time I’d see her; we would have talked and talked never stopping. When I first heard of her disappearance, it was late at night and I called Teresia the whole night though she never picked. The next day she got back and asked me to continue praying. I have lost a friend. We had similar characters jumpy, jovial and we would move from one desk to the next every morning just to say hi to the staff. When the office was rearranged and we moved to different sides, I would just dial switchboard just to ask her to call Teresia for me. ‘Teressia is not here anapenda kurukaruka akirudi nitakusho’, she would laugh n hang-up.”

Other Kenyans online also expressed their sympathy.

Odhiambo Omollo said; “Some things just break my heart.This is extreme.Lord rest her soul in peace.You understand better Almighty Father.”

Mercy Murichu wrote; “oO Lord…I just remembered how the mum cried on tv jana..saying..at least if the taxi guy killed her…aseme tuu..they go ahead n bury her…Oh Lord ps be with this family..very sad.”

Beatrice Mukiri commented; “So sad.whats happening nowardays ?.too many deaths in unclear circumstances.”

Douglas Moseti said; “Oh God!! Why this? So so heartbreaking. How will her mother receive this news May good Lord Jesus give t