Ezekiel Mutua: I don’t hate gays, I hate the act

Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua has come out guns blazing on his critics who have termed him a hypocrite





Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua has come out guns blazing on his critics who have termed him a hypocrite after he defended CNN business journalist Richard Quest’s attendance of a church service in Nairobi.

Mr Quest is openly gay and Dr has never hidden his contempt for homosexuals.

“Quest may be gay, but he is a top notch journalist who can sense newsworthy stories with unique angles” Dr Mutua had praised him on Sunday.

BRANDED HYPOCRITE

His sentiments immediately evoked reactions on social media, with netizens branding him a hypocrite.

Two days later on Tuesday, Dr Mutua explained he does not hate gay people, but does not approve homosexuality. In his words, “he does not hate the sinner, he hates the sin”.

He argued that there is a whole lot of difference between regulating gay content and hating gay people.

Strangely, he also confessed to have hidden from his wife details of the identity of a gay man he has been mentoring.

“How can anyone twist my post on Richard Quest going to JCC church to say that I support gayism?… I have stood firm against homosexual content even when it wasn’t convenient to do so… No gay content on our screens and it won’t happen under my watch. But that doesn’t mean that I hate gay people. Far from it. I hate the sin, not the sinner. These self-righteous zealots throwing stones on me or the Kiunas should shape up…We can’t change the world by being so petty and narrow minded as to think Quest defiled the church by being allowed to speak. And on a more serious note, we must fight gayism from spreading in Kenya, but we should not hate gay people or attack them. I stated on this wall in 2016 that if a gay person applied for a job at KFCB and passed the interview on merit, they would get the job and be treated with dignity.”

MENTORED

In another post, Mutua revealed that he has mentored a young gay boy for two years whose identity he has kept a secret even from his own wife.

“On the gay debate again, and this is my last post on the subject, I reiterate that I hate the act, not the person. I have mentored a gay young boy for two years. I have kept his identity a secret and even when I feel I need more information and guidance on how to help him or deal with his issues, I have never disclosed his identity. Even my wife doesn’t know the name of the boy.”