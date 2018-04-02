Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. PHOTO | FILE

Police have arrested a wanted man accused of cyberbullying and extorting money from Members of Parliament.

Mr Wazir Boniface Chacha is accused of soliciting money from MPs, while posing as Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said on Sunday that Mr Chacha was arrested in Tarime, Tanzania, as he planned to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tarime District borders Kuria in Kenya, where the suspect is believed to hail from.

Mr Kinoti said Tanzanian police helped coordinate the operation and escorted their Kenyan counterparts and the suspect to the Isebania border.

TRACE SUSPECT

The International Criminal Police Organisation, (Interpol) had been notified about the suspect, and has been working with Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities to trace the suspect.

“The covert team that I put in place a week ago, following week-long planning, intelligence collection and silent coordination managed to arrest the suspect,” Mr Kinoti said.

He said that he received information from the authorities in Tarime, who said the suspect was planning to sneak out of the country.

“Tanzanian officers escorted our officers to Isebania border and we expect that the suspect will be in Nairobi soon to face charges,” Mr Kinoti said.

A police dragnet had been widened and more suspects will be arrested in connection with the crime, he added.

Among leaders who have fallen victim and sent money to the suspect are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent Sh300,000, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo (Sh20,000) and Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa, Peter Munya Margaret Kobia and Sicily Kariuki.