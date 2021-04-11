Expressway works disrupt Uhuru highway traffic

The section of Waiyaki Way in Nairobi that has been closed by the Kenya National Highways Authority to enable construction of the Nairobi Expressway to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

There will be a temporary disruption of the flow of vehicle traffic along Uhuru Highway into the capital’s CBD so as to allow for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

According to a communique by the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), the 20 days traffic disruption will affect Uhuru Highway between Bunyala roundabout and the Nyayo Stadium roundabout

Kenha on Saturday urged motorists to comply with traffic management plans and follow the direction of traffic marshals as well as road signs.

Motorists leaving using Uhuru Highway now have to use Bunyala road-Workshop road- Lusaka then join Mombasa road at the Nyayo road about.

“There will be traffic disruption along Uhuru Highway starting Friday, April 9,2021 to Thursday, April 29, 2021 (20 days). Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes. We apologise for the inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavour to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network,” Kenha Director General Peter Mundinia said in a notice.

Already there have been huge traffic snarl ups along Mombasa road caused by the construction with motorists using either the Industrial Area, Jogoo road or South B route as an alternative of getting to town.

The 27-kilometre Express way from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru Junction in Westlands will cost about Sh65 billion.

In February the Ministry of Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that the JKIA-Westlands Express way will be completed by the end of 2021.

The Nairobi Express way involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.