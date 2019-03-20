EXPOSED: Posh car seized in tax evasion scandal belongs to city MP’s wife





A luxury car impounded last week by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) belongs to the wife of a city MP.

The Mercedes Benz GLA 200 was seized last week for tax evasion in what DCI said was part of an organized scheme.

It is registered under the name of Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga, the wife of Embakasi West MP George Theuri.

Police say the car was declared as a semi-trailer that was manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa and had evaded paying the appropriate tax duty.

Detectives yesterday confiscated two vehicles- one belonging to Ms. Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga & another to Mr. John Mwangi. The vehicles were declared semi trailers hence evaded duty through an organized scheme that claims they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa. pic.twitter.com/TSDc9q2ebv — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 16, 2019

The MP has been regularly sighted driving the Mercedes Benz registration number KCR 565 W during tours in his constituency.

Mr Theuri has however distanced himself and his wife from claims that they evaded paying tax, claiming that he bought the car last year in a showroom.

In a phone interview with Nairobi News, Mr Theuri said the car was a birthday gift to his wife

“Yes, I gave the vehicle to my wife as a gift. But the truth is I bought it in a show room,” said Mr Theuri.

He did not specify the showroom where he purchased the car, but said that he did a motor vehicle search before purchase and everything was done above board.

The MP had presented the car to his wife last year in a birthday party filled with fanfare that was also shared on his social media platforms.