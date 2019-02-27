EXPOSED: Flashy lifestyle of Uhuru ‘impostor’ in Sh10m fraud case

FROM RIGHT: Duncan Muchai Ndichu, Joseph Waswa, Isaack Wanyekeche Wanyonyi and William Simiyu Malala at a Milimani court on February 26, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A man who was arrested with six others for impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voice and stealing millions from a businessman has been fronting himself as a tycoon in Western region.

Mr Joseph Henry Waswa’s life is full of controversy despite enjoying the goodwill of his well connected acquaintances.

In December 2017, Mr Waswa landed in a remote village in Mwingi in a fleet of four helicopters to pay dowry for his bride, Moreen Tabitha. He was accompanied by MPs Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills).

A year earlier, he paid a return flight to Saleh Wanjala, the man who hanged on a helicopter that had carried the body of Jacob Juma to Bungoma town, from Kisumu to Nairobi.

Mr Waswa spent 2014 and 2015 behind bars after he was accused of shooting Mitch Kibiti, a university student, in Kimilili, Bungoma County.

TEN BODYGUARDS

On March 23, 2015, he appeared for hearing at the Bungoma Law Courts escorted by ten bodyguards. The body guards were later arrested by officers drawn from the Flying Squad. They would later be released after it emerged they were not armed.

This week officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested him and six others for mimicking the voice of President Uhuru Kenyatta to defraud Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali of Sh10 million.

They committed the offence between January 24 and February 1, 2019.

A search on true caller of the number in question 0722208842- shows that it is registered as Uhuru Kenyatta Kenya (Uhuru Kenyatta President).