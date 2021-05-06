Expectant mothers set to benefit from Equity Afia, Bidco Africa initiative





Expectant and lactating mothers visiting Equity Afia for prenatal, antenatal and well-baby

clinics will benefit from free screening services and a Gentle Care hamper courtesy of a partnership between BIDCO Africa Limited and Equity Africa.

This five-day campaign will commence on May 10.

It will also enable beneficiaries to access a wide range of packaged medical services for free, including an Equity Afia branded antenatal care booklet, a full body check-up for blood sugar, BMI, and blood pressure.

Also included in the list of services is an antenatal examination, nutrition, and wellness advice, as well as first aid training for infants at all Equity Afia medical centres as part of a relationship between Bidco Africa and Equity Afia.

Commenting on this initiative at Equity Afia Upperhill, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe said, “Mothers play a critical role in the development of the society and they form a large

percentage of Equity customers. We, therefore, felt that appreciating them during this Mother’s Day

period is one of the ways we can give back to them.”

The partnership will enable Bidco Group to leverage on Equity Afia’s network of 40 clinics countrywide to reach the end-user of its Beverages, Home, and Personal Care range of products which include SunTop fruit juice, alcohol-based Gental Care Hand Sanitizers, Hand Wash, and Fabric Softeners.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers who are known to be nurturers and primary caregivers had reason to worry about the safety of their children and their homes. The coming together of Equity Afia and Bidco Africa will see mothers benefit from customized medical care services offered for free as well as get a Gental Care hamper to enhance proper hand hygiene which is critical in this day and age,” said Igathe.

The Mother’s Day campaign will run simultaneously at all 40 Equity Afia medical centres across

14 counties which include Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, Murangá, Nyeri, Meru, Kitui,

Nakuru, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Kisii, Kisumu and Mombasa.

While explaining how mothers across various parts of Kenya will benefit from the coming together

of Equity Afia and BIDCO, Dr. Vimal Shah, BIDCO Group Chairman said: “As a brand that believes

in enhancing happy, healthy, and safe living especially in the times of COVID-19, there couldn’t be

a better time to reach out to our mothers at their point of need.”

“This gesture is part of our continued community involvement initiatives targeting a key segment

of Bidco Africa’s primary market. Let us celebrate mothers not only by reinforcing what we already

know about hand hygiene but taking action towards ensuring that every woman has a right to live

and survive pregnancy and childbirth.”

The Equity Afia medical centres which are an initiative of Equity Group Foundation have been

established by a network of medical entrepreneurs, who are qualified alumni of the Equity Leaders

Program (ELP). Equity Afia’s main goal is to ensure sustained improvement of the health and wellbeing

of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized

healthcare.