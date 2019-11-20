Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Expect heavy rainfall in the coming days, starting tomorrow

By Sylvania Ambani November 20th, 2019 1 min read

Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm is to be expected starting from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 in different parts of the country, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

Nairobi is among the places where potential flash floods is expected during this period.

Related Stories

The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in 24hrs on the specified dates.

Other areas likely to be affected include, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Thara Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii and Nyamira.

Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Vihiga, Marsabit, Mandera, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Isiolo, Turkana, Kisumu are also expected to be affected.

Motorists and pedestrians have therefore been advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields.

Members of the public have also been warned against taking shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Another 9-year-old Class Three pupil commits suicide