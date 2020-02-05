Expect rains till June, says weatherman

Kenyans have only one month to prepare for rains which will be heavier than is normally the case during the March to May long rains season.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, this year’s long rains season will spill over into June.

In the latest forecast released on Tuesday, the weatherman said the ongoing rains will persist in several parts of the country until June.

Stella Aura the Director of Meteorological Services said that average to above-average rainfall is expected in many parts of country, particularly in the Eastern and Coastal regions.

There will also be enhanced rainfall over most parts of Western Kenya including the Lake Victoria Basin, parts of Northwestern Kenya, central Rift Valley and parts of Central Kenya including Nairobi.

These include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties.

ONSET OF RAINFALL

Ms Aura said occasional rains are expected to continue in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties and are likely to intensify from the first week of February until March.

“The onset of rainfall in Southern Coastal Strip of Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Kilifi is expected in the second to the third week of March and will continue into June. Northern Coastal Strip of Lamu, coastal parts of Tana River and Kilifi will have rains from the third to fourth week of March into June,” she said.

She added that much of the country, especially the western and southern regions, are likely to experience enhanced rainfall.