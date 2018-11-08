EXCLUSIVE: Why Joey Muthengi has quit Citizen TV in a huff

Trouble for Muthengi started when she did an advertisement with betting company Betin yet RMS has its own, Shabiki.





Sassy Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi has quit her job at Royal Media Services.

The host of ‘Day Break’ and ‘10 over 10′ handed in her resignation on Wednesday after she was summoned for disciplinary action.

A source told Nairobi News that the former rapper ambushed the team, which comprised of four directors, with a one-week notice.

BETTING ADVERTISEMENT

Trouble for Muthengi started when she did an advertisement with betting company Betin yet RMS has its own, Shabiki.

“The thinking was that she is a Citizen TV brand and should not be promoting a rival company,” explained another source, who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The presenter was recently welcomed as Betin brand ambassador after signing a deal that reportedly earned her a six-figure amount.

Earlier in the year, she spent time in Italy shooting adverts with Kenyan footballer McDonald Mariga.

The ads have been running on local and continental TV stations. Muthengi is reportedly leaving soon to Italy for another shoot, our source adds.

Mariga signed a reported Sh8 million year-long deal with Betin in 2017 to feature in the firm’s adverts.

HUSBAND AND WIFE ROLES

In Betin’s latest TV advert, Mariga and Muthengi play the roles of husband and wife. Mariga is continuously distracted by his phone even as Muthengi continuously yearns for his attention.

Visibly disappointed, Muthengi grabs Mariga’s phone to have a look at what is distracting him, only to be met by news that he has won a Sh1 million jackpot.

Muthengi is a media personality and actress and her entry into the Kenyan media industry came through being a radio personality on 98.4 Capital FM from 2009-2013 where she hosted and produced the wildly popular youth show ‘Hits Not Homework’.

In June 2016 to Present, she is part of the new re-branded ‘Power Breakfast’ show where she now co-hosts the daily show with Fred Indimuli and Willis Raburu.

