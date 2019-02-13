EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Dandora clinic where ‘botched abortion’ cost Caroline Mwatha her life

New Njiru Community Centre located off John Osogo road in Dandora Phase Four. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

New Njiru Community Centre located off John Osogo road in Dandora Phase Four. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE





Police officers on Wednesday camped at a Dandora clinic said to have been the venue of a botched abortion by deceased human rights activist Caroline Mwatha.

When Nairobi News visited the facility on Wednesday, fresh paint had been applied to conceal the identity of New Njiru Community Centre located off John Osogo road in Dandora Phase Four.

We found two armed policemen manning the gate and who restricted access to the building. Government officials were also not granted entry to what has now been classified as an active crime scene.

The main entrance was closed, with onlookers standing from a distance as they watched the beehive of activities at the facility .

Interviews with locals proved that the clinic had been operational for over ten years and is among the most established health facilities in the locality.

NOT REGISTERED

This is even as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMDPB) chief executive Daniel Yumbya maintained that the facility is not a registered health facility.

“The police have said it is a crime scene and we have no option but to leave,” said one of the county health inspectors who spoke in confidence.

Locals told Nairobi News the facility, known for its 24-hour operations, was closed for the first time on Sunday evening. The next morning the facility had been newly painted and by Tuesday evening it was being visited by uniformed and plain-cloth police.

“They never close the facility as it operates even at night but on Sunday they closed it. When we woke up on Monday morning it had been painted blue,” said Mr Evans Omolo, a local.

Francis Makambi said that they had never known that the facility was operating illegally.

“What do you mean? That the facility has been operating illegally? Where was the board all these years?” posed Mr Makambi.

UNBELIEVABLE

Ms Jane Muiruri said that it was unbelievable that the facility was operating without the nod of KMDPB yet it was the facility that she gave birth in. She said she assumed medics at the facility were all well trained.

“That is where I gave birth to my second born son. I have known that it was a certified clinic,” she said.

On Tuesday evening, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said Ms Mwatha died from complications arising from a botched abortion.

Ms Mwatha’s body was found at City Mortuary and positively identified by the family.

So far six people who were working at the facility have been arraigned in court over her death. They include; Betty Akinyi Nyanya alias Betty Ramoya, Richard Ramoya Abudo (Betty’s son), Georgia Achieng Tabitha and Michael Onchiri alias Dr Mike.

Others are Mr Stephen Maina (an Uber driver) and Mr Gikonya (the boyfriend).