Ex-prison boss, 18 others arrested for flouting curfew regulations

A former senior Kenya Prison officer was arrested alongside 18 other persons in Mutomo Sub-County in Kitui County for violating curfew orders.

The officers on patrol acting on a tip-off from area residents found Daniel Mutua and the others locked up inside The Meeting Point Bar and Mpya Bar drinking.

According to police, the 19 were arrested by a joint team of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and regular police who were on patrol.

Members of the public had called in the police to complain about the ongoing.

“Joint police officers from Mutomo police station and DCI who were on mobile patrol within the area of jurisdiction received intelligence report that they were members of the public who were disobeying curfew orders,” read a police statement.

Others who were arrested alongside the senior prison officer include Vincent Mboya, Christopher Kasua Munyasia, Michael Kanyeri and Francis Kanyeri.

Also arrested were Alfonse Muginda, Solomon Mwasia, Jacob Nguu, Caroline Mwende, Joseph Kithuka, Michael Kitjonga among others.

All the 19 are expected to be charged with the offence of contravention of covid-19 control regulations.