Ex-Nairobi Mayor John King’ori to be buried this weekend





Former Nairobi Mayor John Mwangi King’ori will be laid to rest at his Kamiti Home this weekend, the family has said.

The late King’ori passed away on Friday last week at Nairobi Hospital after short illness where he was admitted with brain tumour at the age of 75 years.

His third born child, Alex Kimani Mwangi said the former mayor was re-admitted on December 27, 2020 before passing away on January 22, 2021.

Currently, burial arrangements are ongoing at his Accra Hotel where family members are meeting daily as they finalise on his final rites.

“We plan to give him his final rest at Kamiti where he bought land for his home. It should be Friday or Saturday this week,” said Mr Mwangi.

The 32-year-old said his father has been battling the illness since March last year when it was discovered by doctors before undergoing successful surgery that month.

However, the illness came back late last year and he was readmitted on December 27, 2020 before passing on last week Friday.

“He is survived by four children; two sons and two daughters and a wife who is still alive. He also left behind has two grandchildren,” he said.

Mr Mwangi described his late father as a lively person with a good sense of humour and a man of the people who could mingle with anyone regardless of their age.

“However, he was strict and would reproach you when you were on the wrong. He was also a business oriented and had other investments apart from the famous Accra Hotel,” he said.

His grandchild, Caroline Macharia, remembered her grandfather as a karateka who was a black belt holder.

“He had a gym at Accra Hotel where he used to train and even in his sickness, he still trained. He carried dumbbells to Nairobi Hospital,” she said.

The late King’ori served as the mayor of the defunct Nairobi City County Council for two years between 1994 and 1996.

He had replaced Mayor Steve “Magic” Mwangi becoming the eighth Kenyan mayor of the capital city before later being replaced by Dick Waweru Mbugua.