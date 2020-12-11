Join our Telegram Channel
Ex-minister Joe Nyaga passes on

By Amina Wako December 11th, 2020 1 min read

Veteran politician Joe Nyaga is dead.

The former Cooperative Development Minister passed on while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital on Friday, his family confirmed. He was 72.

He is reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

Nyaga who was born in 1948 was a member of the then governing Kenya African National Union and a minister in former President Daniel Arap Moi’s office until quitting both the ministry and the party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

He was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement’s ‘Pentagon’ in the 2007 general election

More to follow….

