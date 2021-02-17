Ex-KDF soldier arrested for conning two potential recruits of Sh180k





Military police on Tuesday evening arrested a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier for trying to swindle two unsuspecting victims in Mlolongo, Machakos county.

Police said the suspect identified as Washington Mutinda Mutuku was arrested with two forged calling letters for the ongoing KDF recruitment and Sh180,000, which they believe he had been paid.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mutuku had masqueraded as a senior KDF commander.

“The suspect had masqueraded as a senior commander in the Kenya Defense Forces, and actively in the line of duty,” said the DCI in a statement.

Police have since started an investigation to verify the authenticity of the calling letters, their source and other accomplices that may have been involved in the malpractice.

DCI cautioned members of the public to beware of tricksters who may be roaming well-armed with con tricks to swindle unsuspecting victims, especially in the ongoing KDF and upcoming Police recruitment exercises.

“Both giving and taking bribe are illegalities that will be met with the full force of the law,” DCI warned.

Last week, a first-year university student was among suspects arrested for attempting to bribe KDF recruitment officials at Muluanda in Butere, Kakamega County.

The KDF and police officers who were monitoring the exercise acted when they received a tip that the two suspects had Sh400,000 which they intended to use to influence the recruitment process.

One of the suspect was found with Sh27,920 in his pocket and two national identification cards belonging to different persons.