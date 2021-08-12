Ex-K24 journalist loses mum, Uhuru sends condolences





Former K24 news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga is mourning the loss of her mother.

Chidzuga’s mother, former Kwale County Representative Zeynab Chidzuga, rested on Thursday, August 12, 2021, while receiving treatment at a city hospital in South C.

The late Zeynab Chidzuga was elected Kwale County Woman Representative in the 2013 General election and failed to retain her set in 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President William Ruto led Kenyans in mourning the deceased and condoled the family for their loss.

“We have lost a selfless and visionary leader who served the people of Kwale with dedication. Mheshimiwa Zainab Chidzuga was progressive, steadfast, and focussed. We will remember her as a champion of women’s empowerment. We pray to God that He grants strength and comfort to the family, relatives, and the people of Kwale County during this time of grief. Rest In Peace,” tweeted Dr Ruto.

Kenyans on Twitter also offered their messages of condolences.

“Pole to Mwanaisha Chidzuga and family, God’s grace,” wrote @KaniaGeorge.

“Heartfelt condolences to the entire family, friends and all whom she impacted their lives…may she rest in peace,” said @sellafrancis21.

“May she rest well. Pole kwa familia,” commented @Geoffre.

“So sad indeed, may God grant the family,friends and kwale county great strength during these hard times,” stated @DennohShaddidh.

“My condolences to the entire family. May God Almighty grant you Grace & fortitude to bear the loss. It is well,” said @lydia_mburia.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kwale County MP Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga. pic.twitter.com/kkGDdefa2F — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 12, 2021