Ex-con suspected of raiding police post gunned down

Police on Thursday shot and killed an ex-convict suspected to have raided a police post last week and made away with three guns at Kibos Police Post in Muhoroni.

Detectives recovered an MP5 rifle believed to be among the three firearms that were stolen on March 28, 2020.

Mr George Abuti Wesonga, 43, was gunned down during the raid on a recovery mission at his home in Emikwa village, Eshikalame location in Mumias West sub-county.

Unknown number of thugs raided the armoury and made away with three guns including a G3 rifle, an MP5 rifle and an L1A1 rifle.

They also stole two G3 magazines, two MP5 magazines and another 155 rounds of ammunition.

The MP5 rifle along with several rounds of ammunition was found at the ex-convict’s home in Mumias, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying the suspect refused to surrender sparking a shoot-out that left him dead.

According to the DCI, the slain suspect, had been serving a 20-year jail term for robbery with violence at Kodiaga GK Prison in Kisumu up until he was released on September 13, 2019, before completion of his full sentence.

The DCI added that the suspect had been sentenced to death but appealed at a Kakamega Court which ruled in his favour.

SLAIN SUSPECT

Other than the rifle and ammunition, police also found 14 mobile phones at his home as well as several sim cards.

Last week, police arrested a 19-year-old suspect believed to have been an accomplice of the slain suspect.

The teen was arrested after an M-Pesa operator was robbed of more than Sh230,000 at Daraja Mbili in Kisumu West.

During the arrest, the DCI recovered three police jungle jackets and trousers, three jungle belts, 3 service colour belts, 2 berets, a police manual, a pair of military boots and a TV set.

DCI said the recovered items were identified as having been stolen from the house of an Inspector of Police on March 10, 2020 while he was undertaking a course at the National Police College’s main campus in Kiganjo.

Police are still pursing more suspects believed to be holding two other guns and several rounds of ammunition.