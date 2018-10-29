Eric Omondi: Why I haven’t set foot in court to support Jacque Maribe

Eric Omondi has opened up to why he has not made an appearance in court to support his ex-girlfriend Jacque Maribe





Comedian Eric Omondi has opened up to why he has not made an appearance in court to support his ex-girlfriend Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe.

Eric, who has announced he will be wedding his Italian fiancée Chantal in September next year, was in a relationship with Jacque back in 2014.

Pictures of their happier times have littered social media platforms.

Jacque is currently on remand at Lang’ata Women Prison after being charged with the murder of Monica Kimani. Also charged with the murder is her fiancé Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu.

Jacque’s celebrity friends and politicians have been in court to show moral support to the TV anchor.

They include including Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Dennis Itumbi, TV personality Terryanne Chebet, actress Shix Kapienga among others.

But it is Eric Omondi’s conspicuous absence from court that has been the source of rumours on social media.

However in interview with Nairobi News, the comedian appears keen to distance himself from the murder case until a verdict is made.

Eric had this to say; “When this Jacque Maribe affair ends, I will give you an interview for this particular story.”