Eric Omondi urges Uhuru to intervene in Mutua spat





The spat between Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua and comedian Eric Omondi has taken a fresh twist after a fresh war of words between the pair in public.

Mutua kick-started the latest storm after suggesting that Kenyan artists are broke.

“Hawa wote ni maskini wa kusaidiwa (they are all beggars),” the film boss claimed on a radio interview, adding, “the entire industry is not making money.

Mutua’s claims were in an apparent response to claims that Omondi, who refers to himself as the President of Comedy in Africa, facilitated musician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, aka Bahati, with Sh200,000 to facilitate his album launch after Mutua initially promised, only to pull out at the last minute.

“Hakuna pesa alitoa, Omondi ni maskini”, hana ata mia, hana ata elfu kumi ya kupea mtu.”

An angered Omondi has since hit back at his nemesis in phases.

First, he wrote “Enough is Enough”, in relation to the comments on his social media pages.

The comedian then proceeded to post a video showing loads of money, which he claimed amounted to Sh3 million an amount he’d made during a recent gig in Tanzania.

Not done, Omondi then made numerous efforts to publicly shade and shame Mutua.

While addressing the media at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi following his arrival from Tanzania, Omondi insisted that Mutua, as a parent and leader, should not make such statements.

He also demanded an apology from Mutua towards the entertainment industry and warned that he will write a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed by all artists, expressing their grievances towards Mutua and requesting he be removed from office.

And in an effort to prove to the world that he is not broke, Omondi boasted about his recent success in Tanzania where he reportedly filled the National Stadium in Dar with 60,000 people and made Sh3.6 million.

In addition, he offered Sh400,000 to musician Willy Paul, while bragging that his wardrobe is valued at Sh15 million. He also claimed his highest contract was worth Sh33 million, and a campaign he’d earlier done with telecommunications firm Airtel earned him Sh6 million.

It is not the first time Mutua and Omondi are exchanging words on social media.

In March 2021, Mutua orchestrated Omondi’s arrest after accusing him of sharing unauthorized content in his show ‘Wife Material’.