Eric Omondi perfectly trolls Arsenal after 3-1 loss to Man City -VIDEO





Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has perfectly trolled Arsenal Football Club for a dismal performance against Manchester City on Sunday night.

The gunners fell 3-1 to the cityzens with Argentine Sergio Aguero bagging a hat-trick.

Arsenal’s solitary goal was scored by defender Laurent Koscielny.

Omondi made fun of Arsenal, with a bandaged patient in hospital complaining that his pain was caused by Aguero.

One of his ‘patient’s’ feet remained suspended in the air.

The video was video 60,000 times on Instagram within two hours of uploading.

Watch: