Eric Omondi perfectly trolls Arsenal after 3-1 loss to Man City -VIDEO

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has perfectly trolled Arsenal Football Club for a dismal performance against Manchester City on Sunday night.

The gunners fell 3-1 to the cityzens with Argentine Sergio Aguero bagging a hat-trick.

Arsenal’s solitary goal was scored by defender Laurent Koscielny.

Omondi made fun of Arsenal, with a bandaged patient in hospital complaining that his pain was caused by Aguero.

One of his β€˜patient’s’ feet remained suspended in the air.

The video was video 60,000 times on Instagram within two hours of uploading.

Watch: