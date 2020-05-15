Eric Omondi meets CS Kagwe, here’s what they discussed

Comedian Eric Omondi has excited the online community after sharing pictures after paying a courtesy call on Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at his Afya House office.

According to Omondi, the two discussed creative ways to create awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic through humour and entertainment.

“Paid the CS Health Hon. Mutahi Kagwe a courtesy call to discuss creative ways to increase Mass awareness on the Corona Virus through humour and Entertainment,” wrote an excited Eric Omondi on Instagram.

The comedian caught the attention of the CS in April after he released a viral video in which he comically mimicked Kagwe while making his daily briefs on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In the video, just like the CS, Omondi started off by detailing measures which the government had instituted in efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

