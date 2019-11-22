Eric Omondi, Mammito in trouble with Scouts movement for uniform stunt

Comedian Eric Omondi has until the end of today to apologise to the Kenya Scouts Association for allegedly misusing the Kenya Scout uniform in a comical image he shared on his Instagram page.

A statement by the Association published in the Daily Nation on Friday also said the comedian should delete the image.

“While the Association encourages and promotes arts and creativity, the use of scared Scouts gear such as badges and uniform is highly protected and must not be used inappropriately,” the statement read in part.

In the photo, Eric poses with fellow comedian Eunice Mammito and another man clad in full attire of the Kenya Scouts. The photo, which was uploaded on October 16, has a gun next to the three, which the Association says portrays scouts as an armed militia.

ITS MISUSE

The statement further states that according to the laws of Kenya, under the Kenya Scouts Act CAP 219 protects the scouts uniform and cautions against its misuse.

“It shall not be lawful for any person, not being under the rules Association duly authorized and entitled so to do, publicly to wear, carry or bear any uniform, badge token or emblem,” adds the statement.

The Association asked the comedian to pull down the image and apologise for “misusing” the uniform.

“We call upon the artists (Eric Omondi and one more) who are great young leaders and role model in our country and also in the interest of their brothers, sisters and fans to apologize

(online) and pull down the images and related footage and not to reuse them thereafter effective November 22, 2019,” read the statement.

The picture was available online by the time of publishing.