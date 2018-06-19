Comedian Eric Omondi (standing) with his big brother Joseph Omondi. PHOTOS | SCREENSHOTS

Comedian Eric Omondi on Monday night traced his long lost elder brother in the most unlikely place; in downtown Nairobi’s Nyandarua Road, looking disheveled and shivering from cold.

Eric traced his brother Joseph Omondi after getting a tip from a taxi driver.

The comedian left his fans in near-tears on Instagram after narrating the struggles of growing up with a drug addict elder brother.

HIGH SCHOOL ADDICTION

According to the comedian, Joseph is the first born in the family of four. Joseph began struggling with drug addiction in high school and has since been in and out of rehabilitation.

Eric narrated how although as a family they have tried their best to help him, Joseph has a tendency of running away from them to avoid rehabilitation.

He finished his post by advising young people to stay away from drugs, since at the beginning it might appear to be fun but will make them regret for the rest of their lives.

“If you are a young person and you follow this account.. This is for you!!! This is my blood brother Joseph Omondi (Same father same mother) Joseph has struggled with drug addiction since high school… He has been in and out of rehabilitation. We have tried our best as a family,” wrote Eric.

‘AVOID REHABILITATION’

He added: “Because of his addiction he has a tendency to run away from us to avoid Rehabilitation. I tracked him yesterday through a taxi guy who spotted him in Nairobi downtown along Nyandarua Road. If you are reading this na uko High school ama colle na ushaanza kuonja hizo vitu jua tu kuna time hautaweza kulala bila hizo vitu.”