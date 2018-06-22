Comedian Eric Omondi's brother, Joseph Omondi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian Eric Omondi has shared a shot video clip of the burial of his elder brother who passed away three days ago.

Eric’s brother, Joseph Omondi, was laid to rest on Friday in an emotional burial ceremony held at their village home.

Joseph, who was a drug addict, died hours after being found by his family in an unhealthy condition. Eric traced Joseph getting a tip from a taxi driver.

The comedian left his fans in near-tears on Instagram after narrating the struggles of growing up with a drug addict elder brother.

According to the comedian, Joseph, the first born in the family of four, began struggling with drug addiction in high school and had been in and out of rehabilitation for several years.

The comedian has also embarked on a campaign to create awareness to the youth on the dangerous effects of drug abuse.

In his earlier post, Eric advised the youth to stay away from drugs, since at the beginning it might appear to be fun but will make them regret for the rest of their lives.