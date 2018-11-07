Equity Bank sacks manager accused of sexually harassing interns

Bank says the unnamed manager has been fired and replaced following numerous complains from interns.





Equity Bank has sacked one of its managers accused of sexually harassing interns.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said the unnamed manager has been fired and replaced following numerous complaints against him by interns.

The manager is accused of making improper moves to interns on the Equity Leaders Programme.

“The Group has taken necessary measures in line with its policies and procedures, including disciplinary measures, and in some cases termination/separation of employment of certain staff,” said David Ansell, the group chairman designate.

“Sexual harassment/assault in the workplace is totally unacceptable. We at Equity Group have chosen to share our experience openly and raise awareness on this issue of public interest,” he added.

MONTH-LONG INVESTIGATION

The dismissal comes after a month-long investigation into the manager’s conduct following a Facebook post made by the interns on October 3.

The bank however said that it will keep the confidentiality of both the accused and those who raised concerns.

The bank said that it had also provided the accused with necessary support before informing him of the outcome of the process.

Recently tech giant Google sent parking 48 people including 13 senior managers over sexual harassment.