Ephrem Guikan: This is why I walked out on Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia Ephrem Guikan celebrates his goal against Yanga SC of Tanzania during a Caf Confederation Cup group Stage match on July 18, 2018 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Ivorian forward Ephrem Guikan has revealed that he struggled to adapt to what he describes as a ‘rigorous’ style of play in the Kenyan Premier League, adding that he hopes to have more success in the Zambian league.

The left-footed forward exclusively spoke to Nairobi News on Tuesday, moments after penning a lucrative two-year deal at Buildcon.

Interestingly, Guikan was pictured signing for the Zambian team in what appeared to be the setting of a bedroom, moments after he was allowed to tear up his two year contract with Gor Mahia which still had about eight months to run.

“I thank the club chairman for granting me the desire to leave,” said Guikan.

“I have to be honest and tell you I never quite settled in Kenya. Many things happened, but it will not change anything if we start discussing them in detail. For instance I am a technical footballer, but the game there dwells more on the physical side. I found it had to express myself,” he said.

Following this transfer, Guikan says he is looking forward to rediscover his gal scoring touch from Mauritius in 2015 and 2016, a rich vein of form which saw him attract the attention of Gor Mahia and Tusker.