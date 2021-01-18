Entire City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board sent packing

The Nairobi County government missed its annual revenue target from building permits by Sh1.6 billion. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has sent packing the entire Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board members after the expiry of their term.

At the same time, Mr Mutura appointed two former Nairobi MCAs and councilor as part of 17 individuals to head sub-County liquor committee.

The former ward representatives include former Gatina Ward MCA Mike Obonyo Guoro, who will head the Dagoretti South sub-County committee; former Kahawa West MCA Joseph Kinyua Karani to head Roysambu sub-County committee and former councilor Urbanus Mbevi Mutinda, who will head Embakasi South sub-County committee.

In the reorganisation of the new board, only one previous member of the board – Rosalid Nyawira Gichuki – survived the purge with one ethnic community dominating the new appointments.

Ms Gichuki, who served the former board as its vice chairperson, was retained as a member while Stephen Murathi Kambi – who was previously a member of the board for two years before being fired by former Governor Mike Sonko – returned as the chairperson of the board.

Mr Kambi and Ms Gichuki are joined in the board by Martin Mugo Kanyi, Eric Ndungu Muiruri and Nicholas Okwacho Juma.

Mr Kambi will now replace Kennedy Odhiambo who chaired the board for its three years term which expired on December last year.

Others sent packing include Leonard Mungai, Michael Wathigo – who had replaced Mr Kambi after his sacking in 2019, and former councilor Mutunga Mutungi.

However, Mr Mutungi had been appointed as the new City Hall chief of staff by Mr Mutura to replace Peter Mugo early this month. He served the board as inspection committee chairman.

Other members of the board will include the director of county public health services, a chief officer in charge of security compliance and disaster management, National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) chief executive officer Victor Okioma, county commissioner for Nairobi and chief officer for Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives, who will be the secretary to the board.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that I, Benson Mutura, acting Governor of the Nairobi City County, have pursuant to section 4 of the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act, appointed the following to be members of the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board,” read a gazette notice dated January 8, 2021.

In other changes at the sub-county liquor committee, Mr Mutura appointed Ms Jane Wambui Ndegwa to head Starehe sub-County; Caroline Wangechi (Mathare sub-County); Lang’ata by Nathan Nzomo Muli; Kamkunji by Bonface Kwasi Oloo and Michael Gachiri Waweru to head Kasarani sub-County committee.

Mr Thomas Kibiru will be in charge of Makadara; George Maina Embakasi North; Aineah Ombima Newton (Dagoretti North) and Mercy Gatune Mutegi for Embakasi Central.

Others are Sylvia Awino Otieno (Embakasi West) and Lucy Wanja Munene (Embakasi East), Eddah Adede for Westlands; Oscar Otieno More for Ruaraka and Jackoniah Jung’a Onyango (Kibra).