Outrage after ‘Empire’ star is attacked with noose and bleach





The global entertainment industry has expressed shock, sadness and sympathy for Empire actor Jussie Smollett amid news that he was attacked with a noose and bleach on Tuesday.

According to Chicago police, Smollett was attacked in the early morning hours in what they are calling a possible hate crime.

TMZ reports two white men wearing ski masks “viciously attacked” the actor and fractured one of his ribs.

HOSPITAL TREATMENT

Following the attack, the actor needed hospital treatment although the actor is yet issue an official statement.

According to local police, Smollett was attacked by two people “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.”

Statement on #ChicagoPolice hate crime investigation. We are taking these allegations very seriously and encourage anyone with information to report anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/DxipALHXaz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

The attackers also allegedly “poured an unknown chemical substance believed to be bleach” on Smollett.

Police added that one of Smollett’s alleged attackers also put a rope around his neck. Both fled the scene.

LGBTQ CHAMPION

Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, in Empire, came out on US TV show Ellen in 2015.

It’s after he faced scrutiny in his personal life when his character on the show came out as being gay.

The actor is a champion for the LGBTQ community and he is also a singer and activist who has advocated HIV/Aids prevention.

After the Tuesday morning incident, Smollett has found well-wishers for industry players in Hollywood.

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

This is heartbreaking and terrifying…please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett https://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019

Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019