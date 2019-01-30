Nairobi News

Outrage after ‘Empire’ star is attacked with noose and bleach

By Chad Kitundu and Agencies Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 2 min read

The global entertainment industry has expressed shock, sadness and sympathy for Empire actor Jussie Smollett amid news that he was attacked with a noose and bleach on Tuesday.

According to Chicago police, Smollett was attacked in the early morning hours in what they are calling a possible hate crime.

TMZ reports two white men wearing ski masks “viciously attacked” the actor and fractured one of his ribs.

HOSPITAL TREATMENT

Following the attack, the actor needed hospital treatment although the actor is yet issue an official statement.

According to local police, Smollett was attacked by two people “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.”

The attackers also allegedly “poured an unknown chemical substance believed to be bleach” on Smollett.

Police added that one of Smollett’s alleged attackers also put a rope around his neck. Both fled the scene.

LGBTQ CHAMPION

Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, in Empire, came out on US TV show Ellen in 2015.

It’s after he faced scrutiny in his personal life when his character on the show came out as being gay.

The actor is a champion for the LGBTQ community and he is also a singer and activist who has advocated HIV/Aids prevention.

After the Tuesday morning incident, Smollett has found well-wishers for industry players in Hollywood.

