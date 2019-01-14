Embakasi South by-election: ODM warns Wiper not to field candidate





ODM aspirant Irshad Sumra on Sunday officially launched his campaigns for the Embakasi South parliamentary by-elections.

Sumra launched his campaigns at a Sunday service in Christ the Cornerstone Church in Mukuru kwa Reuben flanked by top ODM officials.

ODM officials said the party would go into the by-election alone and warned the National Super Alliance (Nasa) affiliate parties not to field candidates.

Wiper’s Julius Mawathe lost the seat after a successful election petition by Sumra.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang on Sunday specifically asked Wiper not to field a candidate.

“If we are going to travel together, if you still think there is an iota, something small left on this thing called Nasa, please we want to hear on your own accord that Wiper will not field a candidate in Embakasi South,” he said.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, who was also in attendance, said the party will give Sumra direct nomination.

The Embakasi South by-election will be held on April 5.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set February 4 and 5 as dates when parties will conduct their nomination exercises.

So far Jubilee’s Pasaka Kiboi has shown interest in the race along with Jairus Mulei Musyoka.