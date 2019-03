Share this via PWA

Baraka Estate residents lit bonfire on the road to protest the delayed construction of roads in the area. PHOTO | COURTESY

Residents of Baraka Estate in Embakasi East constituency held demonstrations on Tuesday morning over the poor state of roads in the area.

The residents blocked sections of the Baraka – Soweto road that connects Embakasi to Kayole estates.

They lit bonfires on the road and caused a heavy traffic jam that forced motorists to seek alternative routes.

The angry residents claimed the contractor had abandoned site.